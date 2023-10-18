MORE than $1 million is about to be spent to further improve the amenity of one of Bathurst oldest parks.
After years of calls for action, Bathurst Regional Council commenced its upgrade of Centennial Park in late 2022.
The first stage of the works concluded in May, 2023, and now construction on the second stage is imminent.
At its September 20, 2023 ordinary meeting, Bathurst Regional Council awarded the tender for stage two of the upgrade.
Speeds Landscaping Pty Ltd will carry out the work, which comes at a cost of $1.2 million.
Council's general manager, David Sherley, said the work will include the installation of an all-abilities playground, shelters, barbecue, bench seating, and lighting throughout the park.
This will add to the concrete path network, park lamps, avenue of trees, irrigation and garden beds that were installed earlier in the year.
Mr Sherley said stage two works are expected to start in late 2023.
"It's anticipated that the construction period will be about 16 weeks," he said.
Council has received financial assistance from the NSW government to deliver the next stage of the overhaul of Centennial Park.
In January, 2023, Member for Bathurst Paul Toole announced $887,580 in funding would be directed to the project.
The announcement was welcomed by the Friends of Centennial Park, a community group formed in 2014 to advocate for improvements to the park.
"Our mission has always been to maintain, to preserve and to enhance the park, as a park, and the developments that are going on are terrific," spokesman Peter Simmons said.
"We're excited by the improvements that are happening and we see a future of increased use and generations into the future really using this park as a green space."
