Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime

Calls for criminals who post crimes on social media to have harsher penalties

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 25 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Calls have been made for criminals who "glorify" their acts by posting them on social media sites to be treated more harshly by the courts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.