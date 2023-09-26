PRAYING for love and prosperity in relationships was the theme of the night for the Bathurst Nepalese Community recently.
Approximately 150 people from the community group gathered at the Raglan hall to celebrate the annual tradition of Haritalika Teej.
This festival is based around the lunar calendar and is celebrated only by women.
Women are invited to fast, and to follow this fasting with 24 hours of dancing, singing, and praying, as a way to ensure a life filled with positivity, love and prosperity.
Married women are invited to pray for the continuation of a successful life alongside their husbands, while unmarried women pray to welcome a good husband into their lives, and for a fulfilling marriage.
This is an important cultural tradition, and, according to the president of the Bathurst Nepalese Community, Prajesh Khadka, it is one that is centred around belief and spirituality.
"It is essentially about belief," he said.
"Even for us in science, if you have belief that your doctor can cure you, it is only with a positive attitude and the belief in him, that half of your disease is gone," he said.
"The help with the positive boost, is going to help with the disease."
It was also a way for the Nepalese community to welcome new members into Bathurst, and make their presence known to those in surrounding suburbs.
"We just want to know for other Nepalese people in the community that we are here and we are looking after each other," Mr Khadka said.
"It was one way for us to let the new-comers know that we are out there and that they don't have to miss home.
"We will be together for each and every celebration, in the grief or in the celebrations, we will be there."
