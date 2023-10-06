ACTING like a child has prompted criticism from a magistrate, who said a 31-year-old woman needs help with how to act her age.
Annika Blanch, 31, of North Street, Oberon pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 to contravening an Apprehended Violence (AVO) order and being driven in a stolen car.
Court documents state police saw a white Honda CR-V heading north on O'Connell Road in Kelso about 7.25am on August 6 before it stopped a short moment later.
Police said they approached the car and saw three females, including the victim who was driving the vehicle with Blanch in the passenger seat.
Police had a conversation with the driver before they did checks in their system, which showed there was an AVO between her and Blanch.
"But she came to me, I didn't go to her," Blanch said to police about the AVO breach.
The court heard police then did checks of the vehicle, which showed it was flagged as stolen from Macksville on August 5.
Blanch - who police believed to know the car was stolen - was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she would expect this kind of matter in the Children's Court, speaking to Blanch's immaturity.
"I am gravely concerned about you not acting as an adult," Ms Ellis said.
"I cannot understand how [the victim] would've got to where you were without some prior knowledge and encouragement.
"You need some help."
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Felicia Chui then explained her client was trying to get the victim to go to the police station.
"She saw [the victim] and reacted. She wasn't thinking straight ... she acted on impulse," Ms Chui said.
Blanch was placed on a community correction order for 18 months.
