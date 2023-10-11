Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Kimberly Rotarangi pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to assault

By Court Reporter
October 11 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who tried to fight someone at a pub because of pre-existing "tension" has agreed in open court that she "shouldn't have done what she did".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.