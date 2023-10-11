A WOMAN who tried to fight someone at a pub because of pre-existing "tension" has agreed in open court that she "shouldn't have done what she did".
Kimberly Raiha Rotarangi, 29, of Keystone Rise, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 after she pleaded guilty to common assault.
According to court documents, the victim was sitting outside of The 1880 Hotel about 12.20am on April 2, 2023 when Rotarangi approached her unprovoked.
Rotarangi began to yell at the woman and gestured for her to fight, which was seen by security and captured on CCTV footage.
Security stood in between the women and spoke with Rotarangi to try and de-escalate the situation.
Then, another woman stepped past Rotarangi and grabbed the victim by the hair and pulled her from the chair.
As the victim was being dragged along the ground, Rotarangi tried to get past others to help in the fight but was held back.
The victim and several witnesses then went to Bathurst Police Station to make a report.
The court heard Rotarangi was spoken to by police on April 27, where she admitted to asking the victim to fight.
She then told police she stepped in to fight but could not remember hitting anyone.
Solicitor Evan Dowd told the court during sentencing there had been tension between his client and the victim, but admits she "shouldn't have done what she did".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said in reply the common theme in the incident was alcohol, which the court heard the expecting mother had stopped drinking since the night.
"Hopefully we won't see each other again, but that's up to you," Ms Ellis said.
Rotarangi was placed on a conditional release order without conviction for six months.
