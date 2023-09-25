JAKIYA Whitfeld has put herself right into contention for a Jillaroos call up following a dominant four try performance for the Prime Minister's XIII in their big win over the PNG Orchids.
The former Bathurst winger scored twice in each half during the PM side's 56-4 dismantling of the hosts at Port Moresby on Saturday.
Whitfeld opening her account in the 13th minute when she bulldozed her way through her opposing winger to score and then picked up her second try just before half-time when finding a line break on her own 40m.
Two more tries came her way inside the last 15 minutes of the match, on each occasion utilising her quick first step to leave the PNG defence in her wake.
Whitfeld's electric performance is sure to catch the attention of Jillaroos coach Brad Donald.
Donald - a fellow former Bathurst resident himself - will soon be naming his squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships.
Whitfeld, who debuted in the NRLW competition with the Knights last year and excelled for the Wests Tigers this year in their inaugural season, was unstoppable down the left side for the PM's squad.
Whitfield told NRL.com after the game that it's been great to be a part of the rugby league representative system.
"It's a pretty overwhelming experience coming off the back of our NRLW season only finishing two weeks ago to coming to an international tournament and being able to pull on the green and gold jersey with the PM's team," she said.
"The group's been amazing, we've clicked so well and it's been such an amazing experience and I don't think I envisaged it to be like this at all.
"Coming in, I wasn't really sure what to expect; I couldn't have envisaged it to be like this.
"They're so welcoming and instill so much confidence in each and every one of us as a player and so much belief.
"And I think especially at this level, you need that; you need people to get behind you and want you to see you do well, both players and staff.
"I get super emotional speaking about it, I think the word that comes to mind is overwhelming, the support and belief that they've given us to go out and perform like we did.
"It's crazy, but I'm pretty stoked to be here."
The match had special significance for Whitfield, as her father Mark is a member of the Australian Defence Force who has been deployed to Papua New Guinea three times.
The ADF rugby league sides were also part of the two-day festival of rugby league.
"The sacrifices that he made, himself and for our country to safely come over here and play, it was pretty special to be able to do that," Whitfeld said of her father.
"It's a big impact that the connection of Australia and PNG and the sacrifices that, particularly the ADF, have had to create safety in PNG to allow us to come over and safely play and have these tournaments and these games."
