Jakiya Whitfeld scores four times for Prime Minister's XIII in big win over PNG Orchids

Updated September 25 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:45pm
JAKIYA Whitfeld has put herself right into contention for a Jillaroos call up following a dominant four try performance for the Prime Minister's XIII in their big win over the PNG Orchids.

