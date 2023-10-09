A MAN who went to "extreme" lengths to get hold of a woman, calling her over 300 times in the span of a few hours, has been told to not repeat his actions.
Braiden Kimmorley, 21, of Freeman Street, Lalor Park pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 20, 2023 to using a mobile phone to harass.
Court documents state the victim was at a birthday party in Bathurst on September 16, 2023 when she began to get calls from Kimmorley.
After the woman answered and said she was out with friends, she got a further 58 calls from Kimmorley between 6pm and 9.30pm.
Then, between 9.30pm and 5.08am she had 315 missed calls from Kimmorley.
The court heard Kimmorley drove from Sydney to Bathurst overnight and went to the victim's home on Stewart Street, where he made another 18 calls.
Kimmorley then phoned police and said he couldn't get hold of the victim.
The woman went to Bathurst Police Station about 11am on September 17 to make a report about Kimmorley, who she thought was trying to control and monitor her.
Kimmorley then went to Blacktown Police Station on September 18, where he admitted to calling the victim what he thought to be "about 150 times".
He was arrested and taken into the custody area.
It was then found Kimmorley had made 391 phone calls to the victim.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client's actions stemmed from a place of concern.
"She was snap-chatting him on the night saying she was at the pub with a child. He was so concerned that he drove from Blacktown to Bathurst," Ms Thackray said.
"He realises what he did was not the way to go about it ... it was very silly."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis labelled Kimmorley's behaviour as "extreme" and said that "20 phone calls would have done the same as 350".
"Treat her as you would want her to treat you. Don't repeat this," Ms Ellis said.
Kimmorley was placed on a conditional release order without conviction for 12 months and fined $500.
