One lane open on Great Western Highway after morning crash, stop/slow in place

EVENING UPDATE:
ONE lane of the Great Western Highway is open at Mount Victoria after a car and truck crash and fire near Victoria Falls Road this morning.
The highway was closed in both directions for hours after the crash.
The Transport Management Centre says motorists are able to pass the site using one lane under stop/slow traffic control.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and take extra care through the area.
At Mount Tomah, meanwhile, the earlier heavy traffic has eased on Bells Line of Road.
5PM UPDATE
ONE lane of Bells Line of Road is now open in each direction past the site of roadworks at Mount Tomah, easing the pressure while the Great Western Highway remains closed near Mount Victoria.
The Transport Management Centre says traffic from both directions was taking turns to use one lane of Bells Line under stop/slow traffic control near Skyline Road, on the Lithgow side of Mount Tomah.
As of 4.30pm, traffic was still heavy in both directions.
At Mount Victoria, meanwhile, an extensive salvage and clean-up is continuing at the site of a car and truck crash and fire on the Great Western Highway near Victoria Falls Road.
The highway remains closed in both directions, and motorists are still advised to avoid the area.
Drivers who need to travel can use Bells Line of Road as an alternative route and are advised to allow plenty of extra travel time due to the heavy traffic.
4PM UPDATE:
WHILE the Great Western Highway remains closed due to an earlier truck and car crash, the Transport Management Centre is warning of long delays on Bells Line of Road due to "essential roadwork".
The highway has been closed for hours in both directions at Mount Victoria, where a lengthy clean-up and salvage operation is continuing.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
Drivers who do need to travel are being asked to use Bells Line of Road as an alternative, but are being warned of long delays due to the roadwork at Mount Tomah.
Only one lane of Bells Line of Road is open near Skyline Road at Mount Tomah, according to the Transport Management Centre, and there are temporary traffic lights in place.
Motorists are being advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Due to the extent of the clean-up at Mount Victoria, the Transport Management Centre says the Great Western Highway is "expected to remain closed for some time".
3.15PM UPDATE:
There are reports of traffic backed up on Bells Line of Road while the Great Western Highway remains closed in both directions at Mount Victoria due to an earlier truck and car crash.
The crash has left the highway closed for more than four hours and has sent traffic down the Darling Causeway and Bells Line.
Bells Line, though, has changed traffic conditions due to slope stabilisation work near Mount Tomah Botanic Garden.
A resident living on Bells Line reported traffic heading towards Lithgow was at a standstill as of about 3.15pm.
Live Traffic is warning of heavy traffic conditions on Bells Line and asking motorists to expect delays.
12.30PM UPDATE:
The Transport Management Centre says a heavy vehicle tow truck is at the scene of a crash between a B-double and car that has closed the Great Western Highway in both directions at Mount Victoria.
A photo from the Blue Mountains Police Area Command Facebook page shows a truck on its side and an RFS crew in attendance.
The highway remains closed in both directions near Mount Victoria and traffic is being sent via Bells Line.
The incident started at about 11.10am.
EARLIER:
THE Great Western Highway is closed in both directions at Mount Victoria and motorists are being asked to avoid the area due to what is being described as a crash between a truck and car.
The Transport Management Centre says the incident happened near Victoria Falls Road, which is on the Blackheath side of Mount Victoria.
Motorists are being asked to use Bells Line of Road and the Darling Causeway instead, but allow plenty of extra travel time.
The Transport Management Centre says traffic approaching the site is very heavy, and motorists already in the area are advised to follow the directions of emergency services.
Traffic crews are also responding.
