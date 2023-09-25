RE: Sign off: Housing boom is behind newly reduced limits on Kelso outskirts (September 22).
New housing developments on the fringe of Bathurst fail due to the lack of planning insight regarding road infrastructure.
Major roads are continually having lower speed restrictions as cheap development applications are approved by council.
The main arteries should be maintained and a purpose built adjacent commuter road constructed for the housing development. Entry to the housing development should be restricted to a single roundabout.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
In the UK, commuter roads to housing estates are common with main roads (classed A roads) retaining their purpose at the national road speed.
Bathurst Council allowing housing driveways direct access onto a 'main' road is not good planning.
The same planning principal applies to business developments along major roads.
