Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We need new, purpose built roads for these housing developments, not speed limit reductions | Letter

By Bruce Clydsdale
September 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marsden Lane as it was between Hughes Street and Sunbright Road (left) and as it is now. Picture on left from Google Maps.
Marsden Lane as it was between Hughes Street and Sunbright Road (left) and as it is now. Picture on left from Google Maps.

RE: Sign off: Housing boom is behind newly reduced limits on Kelso outskirts (September 22).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.