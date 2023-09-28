Ideal property offers lifestyle and luxury

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday September 29: 380 Tarana Road, Bathurst:
Nestled within the picturesque countryside, 'Parklands' stands as a testament to the epitome of country living. This expansive 25-acre property offers an idyllic lifestyle, just a short 12-minute drive from the heart of Bathurst. From its vantage point, the property provides a sweeping 360-degree view of the beautiful surrounding farmland.
Listing agent, Kurt Waterford, said that on arrival you will be immediately captivated by the beauty of the residence. "The four-bedroom, two-bathroom brick home basks in natural light, boasting nine-foot ceilings and breathtaking expansive views of the district.
"The main bedroom is an embodiment of grandeur, featuring an ensuite, an immense walk-in robe, and a sizable window framing a captivating view," he said. "The remaining three bedrooms offer ample space, each equipped with floor-to-ceiling built-in robes, and have scenic views of the surrounding countryside."
The living spaces are thoughtfully designed, embracing an open plan for the kitchen, dining, and living areas. The kitchen, a focal point of convenience, offers electric cooking, a dishwasher, abundant storage, and generous counter space. The property also houses a good sized study, with potential for conversion into a fifth bedroom. For entertainment and relaxation, there's a separate media/living room and an expansive sun-drenched enclosed entertaining area. Additionally, there are two bathrooms, the main boasting a luxurious spa bath, and there is also an extra toilet conveniently located in the laundry.
Kurt said that a vital feature was water which abounds on the property. "There is an enormous dam, a fully equipped bore, and approximately 260,000 liters of water storage ensuring a reliable water supply.
"Adding to the property's appeal is a substantial machinery shed complete with power, water, concrete floor, workbenches, storage room, and bathroom," he said. "There is also a single lockup garage with internal access provides secure parking."
The outdoors are equally impressive, with the property thoughtfully divided into four gently undulating paddocks, all secured by stock-proof fencing. while a 5.5kw solar system contributes to the property's sustainability. Beautifully established gardens, bore taps, windbreaks, NBN internet, and a speaker system throughout the property accentuate its allure.
