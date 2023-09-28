Ideal property offers lifestyle and luxury

The living spaces are thoughtfully designed, embracing an open plan for the kitchen, dining, and living areas. The kitchen, a focal point of convenience, offers electric cooking, a dishwasher, abundant storage, and generous counter space. The property also houses a good sized study, with potential for conversion into a fifth bedroom. For entertainment and relaxation, there's a separate media/living room and an expansive sun-drenched enclosed entertaining area. Additionally, there are two bathrooms, the main boasting a luxurious spa bath, and there is also an extra toilet conveniently located in the laundry.