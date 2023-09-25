IF you're a closet musician or poet, here's your chance to share your talent with the world.
The Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) will host its first open mic night on September 27, 2023.
It's something completely different for the community organisation, which offers a variety of programs to assist people experiencing disadvantage.
Management committee secretary Judy Tyson said the open mic night was actually a suggestion of the participants in the BUSS music program, who wanted to have another outlet to play music in.
BUSS was happy to oblige, providing a safe environment for them to participate in an open mic night.
"Some of them are recovering from addiction, some of them are community members who have joined in and are very welcome, we've got university students; we've got a real mixture, it's lovely," Ms Tyson said.
"The idea was that most of the open mic sessions are always in pubs, and because of the nature of the group, we decided we'll have an alcohol-free event and have it in the activities hall instead."
The event is open to the wider community, who can attend to watch or to perform themselves.
Ms Tyson said the performance doesn't have to be musical, suggesting poetry could be recited as well.
The open mic night will commence at 6pm in the Bathurst Uniting Church activities hall in William Street.
For more information, contact BUSS through its Facebook page.
