IN A world of podcasts, music streaming services, and unconventional radio programs, it's clear that listening is one of the biggest social trends, and the Bathurst Theatre Company has jumped on board.
The company has written and created a one-night-only production, which will be an aural experience like no-other.
On Saturday, September 30, from KeyStone 1889, the production company will be performing Mrs Hawke Goes West, a live radio play.
In between the feast for the ears, there will be a feast for attendees' bellies, with tickets including a two-course meal of a main and dessert.
Mrs Hawke Goes West was written as a Murder Mystery, whodunit style production, set in rural Australia during the 1920s.
It tells the tale of Lizzie Hawke, a widowed colleague of Agatha Christie, who leaves Sydney to become a housekeeper in Bathurst.
But she soon finds that life in the bush isn't as tranquil as she expected.
She's quickly embroiled in murder case, finding herself helping the police as they investigate mysterious goings-on at the local hospital.
The show has been directed and produced by Bryan Cutts, who has several years of experience working in radio theatre.
"It's actually going to be completely done as though it were a radio studio," he said.
"I personally really enjoy what you can do, just with sound, without having to rely on props and actions, and instead really let the script really speak for itself, and the cadence of voices and the different pace that you can achieve and the emotional ride that you can take people on."
This will allow the audiences to call upon their sense of imagination, and visualise the story from only the audio.
"It's a complete transportation of sound," Mr Cutts said.
"They can even close their eyes and be transported back in time with the aural experience."
By starving the visual sense, Mr Cutts is hoping that attendees will be left in awe of the audio experience, combined with the ambience of the KeyStone 1889 theatre as a whole.
And it's only available for one night.
"I just wanted something that people felt was particularly exclusive," he said.
"You've got one chance and one chance only, to come and dive into something that's super unique and specially for you."
Mr Cutts said that he would encourage any attendees to dress up in 1920s attire, to add another element to the audio production.
Tickets are available via the KeyStone 1889 website, with doors opening at 6:00pm for a 6:30pm start.
