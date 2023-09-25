Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Rex cuts flights to Orange, blaming rivals 'pillaging' pilots

By Stephanie Gardiner
September 26 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

REX Airlines has accused competitors such as Qantas of "pillaging" its regional pilots, forcing more cuts to services between the country - including Orange - and the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.