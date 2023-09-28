ON the fourth Saturday of every month (the third in the month of December), the Lions Club of Bathurst hosts the Bathurst Farmers' Market.
Gates opened at 8am on Saturday, September 23 at the Bathurst Showground for the first market after the end of winter.
A grand spread of seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables from local producers was on offer outside and inside the showground's three pavilions.
The market aims to encourage stall-holders to sell goods that are grown or produced within the Bathurst and Central West region.
There were baked goods, honey, jams, cheese and dairy products on display. All were eagerly snapped up by the attendees.
The Western Advocate captured some of the community and stallholders who were there.
