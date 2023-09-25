UNDER 14s and 15s rugby league players from across the region converged on Jack Arrow Sporting Complex for a chance to take on new opponents and hone their skills.
Teams representing home association Group 10 Rugby League as well as Dubbo District, Lachlan District and Group 14 came together for the Bathurst carnival, with around 260 kids in attendance over the two age groups.
Matches are only one part of the full program experience for players, who also had the chance to go through training clinics and refereeing courses in the lead up to the day's games.
Game Development Officer for Western NSW, Dave Elvy, said it was great to see so many players putting their hands up to be involved.
"It's open to all kids in those Groups who want to be a part of the program. They all do the same training sessions, and we get some support off the Penrith Panthers to run all of this," he said.
"Then they're split into two even teams for the carnival that was on Sunday, where they rock up and play a bit of footy.
"The kids also do a referees course in the program, and on Sunday every team who was there also did a wellbeing session, and the best thing about this program is that it's not a selective thing, it's open to anyone who wants to be a part of it.
"We had some referees come along to help as well, and this carnival is part of their development. The Group 10 Referees Association came along to mentor those kids. We had a large number of coaches involved in training as well.
"Penrith are heavily invested in this program, and our aim with this is to mirror what they do in their own junior system. I remember helping with the first clinic with 40 kids, and now we've got hundreds of kids involved."
Matches weren't officially scored on the day, and were used moreso as a means for players to take on opponents that they wouldn't normally have the chance to play against.
Elvy said it was great to see Jack Arrow Sporting Complex come to life for a well supported event.
"There was a big crowd there and some good footy as well. It was a great day," he said.
"The feedback from the Groups and parents was great. The complex at Jack Arrow is fantastic, with the fields in the middle to use as well, and when you want to host an event like this you need these sorts of facilities.
"I'm sure St Pat's Junior Rugby League would have done well out of their canteen as well. It's great to be able to help in different areas."
It's hoped that Penrith will soon be able to get a girls program up and running in the region for kids at this age level, but the club has already made strides at older age groups.
"Penrith are hoping to have NRLW in the next few years, and we had some girls sessions in Forbes, Dubbo and Bathurst back in April," Elvy said.
"It's small steps to get things right - they don't like to rush things - and they want to make sure it's all working well.
"From next year we'll do some things with the Tarsha Gale girls in under 19s. We'll got a Western Division Tarsha Gale squad and they'll do some training with Penrith."
The Penrith and Western under 19s squads will take on one another in Bathurst on December 9.
