A FEDERAL Labor Party member has reaffirmed her party's commitment to regional areas during her visit to Bathurst.
It comes at the same time as the state arm of the Labor Party is copping accusations of being Sydney-focused following the release of the first budget for the Minns government.
But Communications Minister Michelle Rowland pushed back on the idea of being city-centric during her Light on the Hill Dinner speech on September 23, 2023, saying the current Labor government was "focused on ensuring that regional Australia is not left behind".
She said it was the National Party that had let down people in regional communities, particularly in the communications portfolio.
Ms Rowland accused them of trashing the NBN and failing to support Australia Post to modernise in the interests of rural and regional communities.
"It is abundantly clear that the previous government dropped the ball when it came to addressing the needs of regional Australia," she said.
"This isn't good enough.
"Make no mistake: despite all their bluster, Labor backs the regions and we've got the runs on the board to prove it."
Her proof was the $1.1 billion Better Connectivity Plan, which she said was the largest regional communications funding package since the establishment of the NBN.
In addition to NBN fibre and fixed wireless upgrades, it was designed to improve mobile coverage, enhance telecommunications and broadcasting resilience, and boost on-farm connectivity and machine-to-machine automation.
It also made funds available for a first national audit of mobile coverage by government, and an extension and expansion of the Regional Tech Hub.
"We also funded two key public safety and emergency management initiatives which will deliver a national mobile emergency messaging system and crystallise a vision for a national public safety broadband network; for frontline police, fire, ambulance, SES and other services," Ms Rowland said.
"These are critical for regional, rural, remote and First Nations Australia because they bear the brunt of natural disasters.
"... This is a government which is fully focused on ensuring that regional Australia is not left behind."
