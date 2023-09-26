Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Michelle Rowland MP defends Labor's commitment to regional areas

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 26 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FEDERAL Labor Party member has reaffirmed her party's commitment to regional areas during her visit to Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.