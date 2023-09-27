Western Advocate
A focus on Probus | Bathurst Ladies Probus Club Inc

September 27 2023 - 4:00pm
Bathurst Ladies Probus Club members and friends at the Marilyn Monroe exhibition in Sydney. Picture by Bathurst Ladies Probus Club
IN the lead-up to a friendship lunch on October 20 for Bathurst's five Probus clubs, the Western Advocate will be having a look at each of the city's clubs in turn. This week, it's the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club.

Formed in 1987, with June Darke as its inaugural president, Bathurst Ladies Probus Club Inc is still going strong and recently celebrated its 36th anniversary with a Frida Kahlo-themed birthday party.

