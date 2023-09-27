Bathurst Ladies Probus Club members and friends at the Marilyn Monroe exhibition in Sydney. Picture by Bathurst Ladies Probus Club

IN the lead-up to a friendship lunch on October 20 for Bathurst's five Probus clubs, the Western Advocate will be having a look at each of the city's clubs in turn. This week, it's the Bathurst Ladies Probus Club.

Formed in 1987, with June Darke as its inaugural president, Bathurst Ladies Probus Club Inc is still going strong and recently celebrated its 36th anniversary with a Frida Kahlo-themed birthday party.

Members joined in the spirit of the occasion by wearing extravagant floral headdresses a la Frida Kahlo and taking part in a colouring-in competition.

In keeping with the club's tradition, this was followed by the usual lavish morning tea.

It was another demonstration of the Probus principles of friendship, fellowship and fun.

Newest member Joy Cox with longest-standing member Lee Wood cutting the 36th birthday cake. Picture by Bathurst Ladies Probus Club

The club meets at 10.30am on the first Thursday of the month at Majellan Bowling Club, 136 Keppel Street, Bathurst.



At each meeting there is lots of friendly chat and the welcoming of new members, followed by morning tea and a talk by a guest speaker.



These talks cover a wide range of topics, from the history of Bathurst to local government concerns to the perils of managing a hotel; this one presented by Bathurst's mayor.

On the third Monday of each month there is a coffee afternoon for members celebrating their birthday that month. Held at Bathurst RSL, this begins at 2.30pm.

Jocelyn Barcham was the winner of the colouring-in competition. Picture by Bathurst Ladies Probus Club

The COVID months curtailed club outings, however, in the last 12 months these have begun to gather momentum with, among other things, trips to Bendigo, Cowra Japanese Gardens, a jacaranda cruise on Sydney Harbour, and a visit to the Marilyn Monroe exhibition at the Sydney Town Hall.



Locally, there was a recent tour of the latest art exhibition and morning tea at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.



Club members also enjoy BMEC theatre parties and movie afternoons and special occasion celebratory luncheons.

Ruth Clements and Marie Billington. Picture by Bathurst Ladies Probus Club

The 2023 Probus month of October theme is "Good Friends, Great Times, New Adventures".

We welcome inquiries from any lady in our community who would like to know more about the club's functions and membership opportunities.

Inquiries can be addressed to PO Box 863, Bathurst, NSW, 2797; by email to bathurstladiesprobus@gmail.com, or contact the secretary Ruth Clements on 6337 117.

