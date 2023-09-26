PENRITH Panthers and Brisbane Broncos will battle it out on Sunday night for the Provan-Summons trophy, but it'll make a quick visit to Bathurst beforehand
Both the Provan-Summons trophy and NRL Telstra Women's Premiership trophy will visit Cubis Park in Eglinton on Wednesday, alongside recently retired Parramatta Eels hooker Josh Hodgson and fellow Eel Rachael Pearson.
The visit to Bathurst is the final leg of the NRL Telstra Footy Country Tour, a four-week journey around Australia, having ventured throughout regional Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria in the lead-up to Sunday's NRL grand final.
Telstra executive Michael Ackland spoke of the importance of rugby league in the community.
"At Telstra, we love footy, and we know it plays such a profound role in Australia's culture and sense of identity," he said.
"It defines our competitive nature, our sense of mateship and the importance of community.
"It's in our country towns where this relationship with community runs deepest and it's in desperate need of support.
"The health benefits of team sport are well documented, including positive impacts on kids' mental health and cognitive development.
"The sense of community built by team sport is particularly apparent in the bush where sport like footy drives connection and creates a meeting place for people who live across larger distances."
The NRL Telstra Footy Country Tour will engage with over 55 schools and clubs, approximately 10,000 kids and regional community participants across three states before it makes its arrival at the 2023 NRL grand final at Stadium Australia on Sunday.
As of 2023, Bathurst has over 2900 rugby league participants.
