SCHOOL holidays are fun - but kids do crave a bit of activity and creativity in amongst the rest and play.
Galleries, museums and libraries of the Central West put together wonderful programming for kids every holidays.
Here are a few suggestions for this week and next.
The play Kids Are Stinky is set in the 90s (with all our favourite tracks).
This extremely talented duo will astound with their incredible circus skills and leave you laughing until your sides hurt.
The show challenges children to step on stage and prove themselves worthy, smart, co-ordinated and imaginative against these ridiculous circus performers, resulting in a wonderful interaction and an audience of proud kids and delighted parents.
Enjoy it at BMEC this Thursday, September 28 at 11am and 1pm. Book tickets here.
THERE'S lots happening at Orange Regional Museum, including a focus on Australian birds to coincide with their Birds of Australia Storybox installation and the Ribbons, Rides and Ring Events exhibition.
Join Paper Puppets Take Flight this Thursday, September 28 at 10am or Planting Poems, also on Thursday, September 28 at 11am, or Build Your Own Carousel on Friday, September 29 at 10am or Ancestor Stories next Tuesday, October 3.
More info here.
MUDGEE Library is offering Soundtoons.
Professionals from Toonworld Education will present an exciting workshop where you'll learn how to create unique sounds for movies using common objects found in your everyday life.
Join the workshop on Thursday, September 28 at 10am. More info here.
RAILWAY lovers of all ages should head to Oberon across the weekend for the Model Railway Exhibition at the Malachi Gilmore Hall (Saturday, September 30 to Tuesday, October 3).
Celebrating the centenary of the Oberon-Tarana line, the exhibition will feature an N scale reproduction of the Oberon-Tarana branch line as well as many other models of Australian branch lines. More info here.
For lots of kid and family friendly arts and cultural events, head to Arts OutWest's What's On and click on "kids and families".
Ideas for exhibitions the kids will enjoy include:
LONG car trips are more fun if you have public art to spotto.
I use the public art map at Arts OutWest's Culture Maps Central NSW to plan any trip around the region.
There are over 350 works of public art to find, plus maps for galleries and artist studios, shopping for handmade items, museums and galleries and Aboriginal experiences.
Find it at www.centralNSW.com
A GREAT long weekend road trip would include the inaugural Festival of the Lakes at Lake Cargelligo (Saturday, September 30 to Sunday, October 1).
Featuring live music, a street parade, market stalls, food vans, silent disco, a sports gala day, and art, photography and memorabilia exhibitions, the festival will be a chance to come together and see what's happening in our beautiful town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.