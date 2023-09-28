FIRSTLY, thank you to Stumpy Taylor for his efforts as mayor of our great city, and congratulations to Cr Ben Fry on his renewed term as deputy mayor.
We have a lot to like about Bathurst, including the recent scrapping of the proposed special rate variation (SRV), which council voted down last week in my first meeting as mayor.
Three aspects of council that I aim to improve by Christmas (this year) are:
1) Governance, including financial.
2) Communications.
3) Community engagement.
Starting with governance, I am currently working on ways to improve council's public meeting structure.
Any changes to council meetings must increase transparency and accountability to you the ratepayers of Bathurst.
During the SRV debate, I heard people say they felt left out of council decisions and disconnected from council's thinking.
People were shocked, confused, and then angry (usually in that order), but ultimately wanted to know: how on earth did we get to this point with such an extreme SRV proposal?
Fair call.
Council must do better when connecting with everyone who is affected by council decisions, whether they are big or small.
I have several ideas plus I'm actively consulting my councillor team and senior staff to deliver these governance improvements, and soon.
With better governance in place, council can then get on with the task of better communications, and ultimately better engagement with you - the community of Bathurst.
In other news, on day one as mayor I met with Premier Chris Minns about all things Bathurst, and chased up a bunch of NSW Government ministers while I had the chance.
I will also be actively promoting Bathurst and the Central West to the federal Albanese Labor Government, like meeting up with federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland last Saturday night at the annual Ben Chifley Light on the Hill Dinner.
Kids - enjoy the school holidays and ... go Panthers!
