Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

These are the three aspects of council that I'm aiming to improve by Christmas | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
September 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Premier Chris Minns in discussions with Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings.
NSW Premier Chris Minns in discussions with Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings.

FIRSTLY, thank you to Stumpy Taylor for his efforts as mayor of our great city, and congratulations to Cr Ben Fry on his renewed term as deputy mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.