Western Advocate

We've had the deferral, but we need a plan

September 29 2023 - 1:01pm
Monday's crash scene near Mount Victoria. Picture from Blue Mountains Police Area Command.
A CALAMITOUS day on the roads between Bathurst and Sydney earlier this week served as a reminder of why there was such disappointment at the deferral of an ambitious upgrade of the Great Western Highway.

