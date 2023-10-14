SPIDERS, clowns, flying, death, public speaking.
They're all things people are afraid of, but after 40 years as a member of Toastmasters, Mervyn Tobin said that speaking in front of a crowd is not as scary as it seems.
And he has recently been celebrated for his services to the Bathurst Toastmasters Club, and Toastmasters International, at a commemorative dinner on Monday, October 2.
Forty years in any organisation is no mean feat, but according to Mr Tobin, he never intended to stay in Toastmasters for as long as he has.
"I was only thinking about that recently, If someone had said, 'you'll be in Toastmasters, or any organisation for the next 40 years,' I'd say, 'you're crazy, you're joking'," he said.
When he reached the milestone of 20 years' membership, he thought he might as well push it to 25.
When he made 25 years, he thought he could push it to 30.
When he hit 30 years, he thought maybe he would reach 40.
And now, he has reached 40 years as a Toastmaster.
"I don't think I will make it to 50," Mr Tobin said.
"But looking back on it, the time seems to have gone very quickly."
The purpose of Toastmasters is to create a supportive community where members learn to prepare and deliver speeches under a variety of circumstances.
During his 40 years, Mr Tobin has helped countless people to conquer their fear of gracing the stage and addressing a crowd.
One of his fondest memories in the club was that of a man who joined with the intention to speak at one of the most important events in the life of his daughter.
"We had one fellow who wanted desperately to make a speech at his daughters wedding, and he came along, and the first night he had a panic attack. We thought he had a heart attack," he said.
"Then he got over that, and within 12 months he was president of the club ... and he duly spoke at his daughters wedding."
Being able to help others to achieve their goals is one reason as to why Mr Tobin believes he has remained in Toastmasters for all these years.
But when he first joined, he only had one goal in mind.
And after 40 years, he has only achieved it once.
"When I first joined ... I thought it would be nice to really sit down and write a really good speech," he said.
"That was one of the reasons I joined Toastmasters, and I've only ever done that once in 40 years - written down a speech.
"Every speech I've done, I've never had notes."
One of the most memorable speeches he has presented, was one that he wrote [entirely in his mind] based on the song Somewhere Over the Rainbow, and the importance of hope.
"It was about hope, and losing hope ... I was quite proud of that speech," Mr Tobin said.
This speech won competitions at a local level, and was presented at higher levels in Toastmasters International, but unfortunately didn't make it as far as Mr Tobin would have liked.
He has, however, achieved the highest distinction in Toastmasters; a Distinguished Toastmaster.
To achieve this, you have to fulfill specific requirements both at a club level, and beyond.
"One of the things is that you have to sponsor a new club starting somewhere which is not easy out in the bush, but I did it both at Blayney and ... one at Lithgow," Mr Tobin said.
"You also have to do a project."
Mr Tobin's project was the development and implementation of the Sofala Heritage Wall, which was installed in 2001, to mark 150 years since the settlement of the village.
The significance of this monument meant more to him than just that of achieving his title as a Distinguished Toastmaster.
He was the foundational president of the Sofala Show Society, and still remains a member of the society more than 40 years later.
He has also been a member of the Rural Fire Service for just shy of 70 years.
"I got a medal about 10 years ago for 56 years," he said.
"So it appears to me that I tend to hang around a lot."
And Mr Tobin has every intention to continue on as a Toastmaster, as long as he continues to have fun, enjoy his time, and can do it.
