Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Nathan Quinn and Ray Winwood-Smith victorious in inaugural Bathurst Rally

By Peter Bowditch
Updated September 26 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SATURDAY'S inaugural Bathurst Rally was dominated from the outset by 2017 Australian Rally Championship winner Nathan Quinn and local co-driver Ray Winwood-Smith in their Hyundai i20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.