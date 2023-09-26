IT'S been a big year already for Jenna Gallagher but it got even better for the Bathurst cyclist on Friday after she picked up a silver medal in the under 15s girls road race during the Masters and Junior Road National Championships.
The runner-up finish on the 36 kilometre Shepparton course is the biggest milestone of Gallagher's career to date and it was earned on the back of a nail-biting group sprint to the line.
In the end it was only Townsville rider Sienna Monteith who stood between Gallagher and a national gold medal, with the main bunch completing the course in a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 15 seconds.
It was close to being a triple podium effort for Gallagher after she finished fourth in both the time trial and the crtierium.
The Bathurst rider was just seven seconds off the time trial podium with the time of 16:19 for the 10km course while she couldn't quite bridge the gap in a sprint for the crit victory.
Gallagher had travelled to Victoria with ambitions of jagging a placing at the national level, so to come away with a silver - and nearly claim two more medals - left her with a great sense of accomplishment.
"It felt amazing. I definitely wasn't expecting it," she said.
"One of my teammates tried to attack, and I wanted to go with her, but the Queensland girls sat at the front and didn't let anyone through so it was a bit of a slow race that came down to the sprint finish at the end.
"There were lots of little attacks but nothing would stick for probably more than 30 seconds. It was very close between me and one of the Queenslanders in the sprint but she just got me.
"With about a kilometre to go everyone started to pick the pace up. I was probably second from the back in the main bunch, so I had to start my sprint from pretty far behind - and we only had one side of the road to use, so that was tough."
Gallagher was part of the New South Wales representative squad, having earned her place there on the back of her runner-up finish in the Northwave Junior Tour.
She loved the experience of riding in a big group and forging her path to the front of a national race.
"It would have been amazing to work more as a team but the Victorian and Queensland girls have a lot of experience, because most of them are second years," she said.
"It was great to ride in a bunch that big because normally NSW carnivals only have around 12 girls but this race had 24, so that was really fun."
Gallagher was one of four Bathurst riders at the event, along with her mother Toireasa, under 17s rider Charlotte Lovett and senior men's rider Jack Cannon.
Jack, in Masters 4 Men placed in the main bunch in the road race to finish 16th.
Toireasa was fifth in the Master 3 Women's criterium, Cannon was 16th in the Master 4 Men's road race and Lovett picked up an 11th in the road race and was 22nd in the time trial.
