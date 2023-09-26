Western Advocate
Jenna Gallagher wins silver in Masters and Junior Road National Championships under 15s road race

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
IT'S been a big year already for Jenna Gallagher but it got even better for the Bathurst cyclist on Friday after she picked up a silver medal in the under 15s girls road race during the Masters and Junior Road National Championships.

