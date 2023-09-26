It's a modest request that will make an enduring contribution

RE: The Voice.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart, the result of wide consultation of the views of First Nations people, is a modest request to help improve the lives of the first Australians.
Non-indigenous Australians have nothing to fear.
The Voice will make an enduring and positive contribution to our democracy.
We strongly support constitutional recognition and a Voice to Parliament and urge Bathurst to vote yes in the referendum.
