CONCERNS over noise, traffic and a septic tank have delayed a decision on plans for a new function centre south east of Bathurst.
Bathurst Regional Council received the development application in May, 2023, which sought consent to convert an existing shearing shed on a property at 1371 Tarana Road, Locksley into a function centre.
After objections were received during the public consultation process, the property owners amended their plans to address the issues raised.
The revised plans came before council at its September 23, 2023 ordinary meeting for determination.
However, earlier in the evening, councillors heard from numerous people who remained concerned about elements of the function centre proposal.
In light of this, they decided to defer a decision on the plans to allow for further discussion.
The main concerns raised by the objectors were in relation to noise and traffic.
When first proposed, the function centre was going to cater to up to 150 patrons and would generally operate between 4pm and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The number of patrons has since been reduced to 130.
But neighbouring property owners want the function centre to be limited to four events in a month and two in a week, and for the number of guests to be capped at 100.
Another request they have made is for amplified music to be turned off at 11pm.
"We feel these are fair and reasonable points that help to maintain the amenity of the area and that reduce the risk of there being complaints and conflict between the land use," neighbour Dannielle Pears said.
Fellow nearby property owner Andrew Joseph said he is not opposed to the concept of the function centre, but he has serious concerns about traffic at the entrance to the site.
He is not satisfied with the findings of the traffic impact assessment sought by the developers, feeling it didn't appropriately consider the impact on through traffic on Tarana Road.
Mr Joseph is concerned about reaction time for drivers coming around the "blind corner" near the entrance.
The traffic impact assessment has determined that sight distance in both directions "is satisfactory".
Mr Joseph and Ms Pears both raised concerns about the septic tank for the function centre.
In response to the latter's questions, council's planning director, Neil Southorn, said the septic tank requires a separate approval, and this would be considered closer to the construction stage if the DA were to be approved.
"Certainly, we'll be reviewing the reports from the civil engineers as to what the capacity and proximity should be," he said.
The property owners and developers of the proposed function centre, Bronwyn and Jamie De Losa, also spoke at the public forum in support of their plans.
They said they have listened to their neighbours' concerns, "tried to work with them", and made amendments to the proposal.
They also outlined the ways noise pollution would be mitigated, and confirmed the septic tank would be whatever size it needed to be to accommodate the number of patrons.
But when it came to a potential limit on how many functions could be held at the venue, they were vehemently against the neighbours' suggestion.
"It is a business. Businesses are run to make a profit," Mrs De Losa said.
When councillor Graeme Hanger asked for the matter to be deferred, he said that there needed to be further discussion of the issues raised during the public forum.
The DA will come back to council for consideration at a later date.
