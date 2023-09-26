PHOTOS from Careflight have given an insight into the chaotic scene that closed the Great Western Highway near Mount Victoria for almost 19 hours.
A Blue Mountains resident, meanwhile, says it took him three hours and 45 minutes to travel the 45 kilometres or so from Lithgow to Katoomba yesterday as the region's roads struggled to cope.
The drama on the highway began just past 11am on Monday, September 25 when a truck and car crash and subsequent fire closed the road in both directions and didn't end until just before dawn on Tuesday, September 26 when a salvage operation and road repairs were completed and both lanes opened again.
In the meantime, traffic had been sent via Bells Line of Road - but roadworks near Mount Tomah for slope repair work, and the closure of one lane there, caused bottlenecks and significant delays.
The Transport Management Centre reported at 7pm on Monday that one lane was open at the crash scene at Mount Victoria under stop/slow traffic control and reported at 5.30am on Tuesday that both lanes had reopened.
Katoomba resident Jon Dee said it took him three hours and 45 minutes to travel from Lithgow to Katoomba on Monday - a journey that usually takes 45 minutes.
"Worst traffic conditions we've ever experienced in the Blue Mountains," he posted on social media platform X.
Photos from Careflight on Monday, meanwhile, showed a car crashed into a barrier, a truck on its side and emergency workers at the scene.
They also showed smoke still coming from the truck and the Police Rescue vehicle in attendance.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle, in posting an alert about the crash and problems on the highway on her Facebook page on Monday, was asked about Labor's plans to do something about the roads.
She said that when Labor came to government a handful of months ago, "I shared my priority areas with the new Ministers".
"I know it is frustrating - as people understandably want these serious matters fixed yesterday. Without speculating about the cause of the incident, I will await a report from TfNSW [Transport for NSW] and Police before I speak with the Ministers again," she wrote.
