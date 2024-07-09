Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Nicholas Bell-Simcoe jailed after harassing Bathurst woman

By Court Reporter
Updated July 9 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN who harassed a woman to the point of calling her over one hundred times has been granted his severity appeal.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.