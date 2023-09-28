A RENOVATION project on a CBD property has received new recognition a couple of months after it was unveiled.
The historic central Bathurst home was given a lengthy, thorough restoration by its owner, the Bathurst RSL Club, before it began its new life in early August as transitional housing for Veritas House clients.
This week, the Bathurst branch of the National Trust presented heritage certificates to the Bathurst RSL Club and Oakbank Constructions for their work on the project.
President of the branch, Wayne Feebrey, praised them for managing to restore the property without drastically changing its appearance.
"The thing about this place is, it's respectful of the heritage of the building and it's sympathetic to the streetscape," he said.
"That's what we're on about, is trying to maintain these heritage streetscapes around town, particularly in the heritage conservation area.
"It's great to see old houses like this one being preserved for the future."
He was also pleased to see the property is now being used for housing.
Bathurst RSL Club chief executive officer Peter Sargent said the property had a history of being used as business premises, but the club was very conscious of the need for more housing in Bathurst, which was why the property was renovated for residential use.
He was happy to work with Oakbank Constructions on the project, as the company is known for delivering exceptional heritage renovations.
"When we set about this, I wanted to make sure that we worked with somebody who absolutely knew what they were doing in this space," Mr Sargent said.
The work carried out on the property included replacing the roof, adding a new fence, repairing internal cracking, creating underfloor ventilation, rebuilding an internal diving wall, and painting inside and out.
It took close to four months to complete, but the work will ensure the house continues to stand strong for at least another century.
Murray Arnold, the owner of Oakbank Constructions, is passionate about restoring older properties in Bathurst, not wanting to see heritage lost when it could be saved.
"It's satisfying to get to the end of a job and realise that you've given that property and house probably another 150 years," he said.
When a small ceremony was held in early August, 2023 to mark the property's new life as transitional housing, Veritas House CEO Jody Pearce was emotional about what the house would mean for the organisation.
"This will remain in the community for many years to come," she said at the time.
"It will house young families that are doing it tough, but they are having a go. And when you support people who are vulnerable, they do well."
To underline the need for the services that Veritas House provides, Ms Pearce said the organisation works with about 900 people per year who are looking for help.
She said there were only about 40 properties that were available for rent in Bathurst in the month leading up to early August and more than 200 people were competing for those properties.
"The median price [of the available properties] was $440 rent," she said. "That is completely unaffordable for our clients."
In speaking at the opening, Mr Sargent said the renovation of the property and its use as transitional housing is a "win-win-win".
"Although we have had some robust discussions in the boardroom about the dollars invested into this place, at the end of the day, it remains a club asset," he said.
"It's important as an organisation that we continue to maintain our assets. So we've actually returned an asset to a very liveable condition and therefore increased its value.
"But ultimately, the real benefit comes from being able to get people somewhere to live when they don't have a home - even if it's only for a transition stage until, with a bit of support from Veritas House, they can get on their feet and find their own accommodation and live more independently."
Bathurst RSL Club leases the CBD property to Veritas House for a subsidised rent and Veritas House says it will offer the property to young people and families at risk of or experiencing homelessness as they access other support services through the not-for-profit organisation.
