Move your car under cover or away from trees



Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony



Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences



Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill



Trees that have been damaged by fire are likely to be more unstable and more likely to fall



Unplug computers and appliances



Avoid using the phone during the storm



Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well



Stay vigilant and monitor conditions



Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires

