Bathurst is now likely set to be hit by severe thunderstorms this evening, after an updated warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
Around 2pm on Tuesday, BoM originally indicated that severe thunderstorms bringing damaging winds and large hailstones on Tuesday, September 26, were likely to hit in Blayney and Oberon, but miss the likes of Bathurst and Orange.
But just before 4pm, that's changed to include the likes of Bathurst.
For the next few hours, severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the Central Tablelands.
The State Emergency Service (SES) advises that people should:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.