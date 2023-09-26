Councillor's words weren't strong enough in regards to special rate capitulation

RE: Proposed rates rise.
Councillor Graeme Hanger's words from the August 2023 council meeting when the special rate variation was proposed - when he talked about councillors in the past developing a jelly spine - rings true, but in my view were not strong enough.
Former London mayor and former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called his London Assembly members "great, supine, protoplasmic, invertebrate jellies" and maybe that would have been more fitting.
In my view, Cr Hanger needed to use stronger language.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
I find it absolutely incredible that the current crop of Bathurst Regional councillors at last Wednesday's council meeting decided to capitulate and give in to a cluster of, in my opinion, really nothing more than a loosely packed group of special interest individuals in the form of Figure It Out BRC.
This loosely organised group of individuals consists of 2021 unsuccessful Bathurst Regional Council candidates, their families and a couple of small locally owned business owners and some community members behind one organiser and her Facebook page.
It's a Facebook page that opened up a cyber ecosystem of, in my view, toxic questioning of the general manager's integrity and his wage and which allowed pictures to be published of council staff while they were just doing their jobs and, in the comments, allowed questions about overtime and penalty rates as if that had to be the reason that the land rates were increasing.
Our city's good name was pulled into the national media and it made us look like we as a community do not want to pay our way for the services the council renders to us.
What have they achieved really? A temporary tax break for business and land developers.
Will council rates go down? No. Did they stave off the cost of living? No. Will the water rate freeze? No.
They have kicked the rate rise question/proposal down the road.
