THE Bathurst Theatre Company is revisiting the golden oldies with its new production aptly titled 'One of the Best'.
For two nights only, the theatre company will take audiences on a trip down memory lane with its musical revue featuring the best, brightest and fondest remembered songs from the Charleston era to the swinging 50s.
Chris Bacon, one of the stars of the show, said this was the golden age of melody fed by compositional giants like George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Noel Coward, Irving Berlin and Richard Rodgers.
"It was also the period in which the opportunity to enjoy popular music was enhanced for so many by the invention of the vinyl records, radio, and motion pictures," he said.
"It almost seems that in response to this, so many lovely, highly entertaining songs began to flow from the creative minds of these composers."
The last production of this kind featured music from the 18th Century, and the cast wanted to go further forward in time for their next show, leading to the development of this musical revue.
"We're now looking at the period between the Charleston, in the 1920s and those swinging 50s that developed following World War II, which is quite rich with some of the most wonderful contemporary composers we've ever had," Mr Bacon said.
"We thought it might be rather nice for people to refresh their memories on some of those wonderful tunes and some of the humour that came out of the period."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
He said it's hard to compile a list of the best songs from that time, but the Bathurst Theatre Company has given it a shot.
One of the Best will feature great music, amazing costumes and a touch of comedy.
Most of the costumers have been designed by Mr Bacon's wife, who spent almost 40 years as the wardrobe mistress for the Orange Theatre Company.
"She's a great inspiration for costumes and has just so many ideas about design," he said.
The biggest challenge has been the chorus line, which has required a lot of rehearsals for people with no formal dance training to get them right before the curtain raises for the first time.
But they've put in the work and are ready to deliver for their audiences.
The show will be at Keystone on Friday, October 13 and again on Saturday, October 14.
Doors open at 6.30pm, with the curtain to raise at 7.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased from the Keystone website.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.