Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Experience One of the Best, a musical revue, at Keystone

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated October 11 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Theatre Company is revisiting the golden oldies with its new production aptly titled 'One of the Best'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.