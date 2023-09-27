AT the start of 2022 Riley Goodsell decided he'd give Aussie Rules a go and see how he'd fare.
Now, less than two years later, he can consider himself among the leading under 14s players in the entire state.
The Bathurst player was recently named in the Great Western Sydney Giants Academy under 14s Super 24 squad, recognising him as one of the standout players from the academy's Regional Challenge in Canberra.
As part of the Super 24 squad Goodsell will now have the opportunity to showcase his talents at a higher level when he takes on the Sydney Swans Academy side in two games at Coffs Harbour next week.
It's the latest step in what's been an amazing rise through the ranks in a short space of time for the Bathurst Giants junior.
After getting a small taste of Aussie rules playing under 12s in 2021 it was suggested that Goodsell try out for the GWS Academy, and despite being new to the sport he showcased plenty of potential and eventually earned a place at the 2022 Regional Challenge.
Goodsell made his way back to that same level this year but with extra height, strength and motivation he then pushed onward to the peak of the academy program by reaching the Super 24 side.
"I thought the academy would be great to just help improve my skills over time, but it's really helped to make me become a completely different player from what I was last year" Goodsell said.
"In the training sessions I've been kicking and handballing better and my awareness on the field was improving a lot.
"Since I've got the news I've been preparing for this as best as I can. I've been going for 2km runs every day and doing everything I can to be ready because I feel like I've got a great chance here."
Goodsell lined up for the Western Sydney team (encompassing the Western Sydney, Central West and Broken Hill regions) at the Regional Championships in a clash against the Murray side.
He was one of just five players from the Western Sydney team at the Regional Championships to gain selection into the final 24.
At 14 Goodsell already cuts an imposing figure at 192cm, and he's used his stature well to not only dominate the ruck in the AFL Central West's under 14s competition but even make an impact in under 17s competition.
Goodsell might have been instrumental in the Bathurst Giants under 14s' premiership winning campaign but he wasn't out of place taking on the older opposition, finding eight goals in his five appearances among the older age group throughout 2023.
"Giants have been a really great club to be in. There's great coaches and people all around and they're just really positive," Goodsell said.
"Playing under 17s was pretty cool. It's a lot more physical and everyone's bigger. Half the 14s still haven't had a growth spurt like me so it's definitely a big difference."
Goodsell's father, Damien, is incredibly proud of his son's efforts over the past few seasons to reach this stage.
"His confidence has been the key," he said.
"He plays good tough footy, and I think because he plays rugby for Stannies that's helped with his toughness, and he's never been afraid to get his head over the ball.
"He played an outstanding game [against Murray] and deserved to qualify for this level. He backs himself and we're all really, really proud of him."
Goodsell is the only Central West player selected for any of the under 13s, 14s and 15s GWS Super 24 teams this season.
The Giants' games with the Swans will take place at Coffs Harbour from October 3 to 5.
