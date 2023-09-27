MACHATTIE Park's duck pond is currently empty, leaving the locals a bit upset, but it won't be for long.
The pond is being cleaned, something that happens annually as part of Bathurst Regional Council's maintenance program at Machattie Park.
Because the pond is lined with concrete and accumulates sediment, the build-up of debris and grime lowers the water quality for the ducks and fish.
In order to clean it, the pond is drained and then cleaned of the mud and debris by council's parks crews, with the aid of a Bobcat.
The local fish and turtles have temporarily been relocated to the Crago Memorial Fountain, near the rotunda at Machattie Park, while the three-day clean out works take place.
The pond is likely to be back to normal by the end of the week.
