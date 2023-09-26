Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Countback needed to decide a winner in Eglinton thriller

By John Bullock
September 27 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Captain Jason Molkentin of Team Diggers had a smile on his face as wide as the Grand Canyon as he took down the Light Horseman side in a thriller on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.