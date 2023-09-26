Captain Jason Molkentin of Team Diggers had a smile on his face as wide as the Grand Canyon as he took down the Light Horseman side in a thriller on Saturday.
Molkentin's side of Dave Smith, Maddi Honeyman, Toko Tari and Kath Wilkinson defeated the team of Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Leo Meares, Paul Clancy and Joe Camilleri in a cliffhanger, six sets all, 55 games to 50.
The tennis was electrifying from both sides but it was Molkentin's little Diggers who prevailed in what was described by the crowd as the match of the round.
The Molkentin/Smith duo looked in control and totally focused playing some good quality tennis, dominating the net and defeating the Schumacher/Booth side 7-6, 6-3.
The Tari/Wilkinson duo were in cruise control as they breezed through their sets 6-2, 6-0.
Diggers and Eglinton's young gun Maddi Honeyman also battled on gamely all day.
The second match was a nail-biter with Team Lone Pines of Matt Tree, Andrew Tree, Dan McLeay, Marcus Ronan and James Meares defeating the luckless Team Bingo Ladies of 'Slugger' John Bullock, 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher, Brian Dwyer, Sarah Tree and Jim Geyer six sets all, 56 games to 53.
Lone Pines Matt Tree was sharp as a tack, with his cannonball serve and blistering forehand doing the damage in his 6-1, 6-1, 7-6 sets wins.
James Meares was like a race horse coming back from a spell - he sprinted well fresh and showed no mercy winning his sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-1.
Andrew Tree, Ronan and McLeay also played some inspiring tennis and were in no small way responsible for steering Team Lone Pine to a thrilling victory.
Even though beaten, the Bingo Ladies Brian Dwyer was their star player, who played exceptional tennis, winning all of his four sets 6-2, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
Well folks until next week it's Slugger signing off. Good Hitting.
