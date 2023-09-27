FRESH from attending a recent gathering of cinema pioneers, Bathurst retiree Noel Cowan is looking ahead to the next local showing of his original souvenir movie programs.
Mr Cowan was one of around 100 current and retired movie industry people who attended the 90th anniversary Australian Cinema Pioneers lunch event in Sydney on September 22.
He said it continued his family's long association with the movie industry, which goes all the way back to the silent era.
"My great uncle, James Wayland, whose screen name was Roland Conway, was a silent movie actor who appeared in, among other films, the huge box office hit For The Term Of His Natural Life in 1908," Mr Cowan said.
"He was also a movie producer and became head of the Actors' Association of Australasia."
Mr Cowan said his entrepreneur uncle, John (Jack) Wayland, renovated a rundown Sydney theatre in 1936 and it reopened as The New Victory Theatre at Kogarah.
"I joined the movie business in 1968 and retired late 2014 after several decades in the business, having done everything from office junior with Warner Bros-Seven Arts in Sydney to national administration with Hoyts Distribution and everything in between, including seven years with the Charlotte Street Cinema in Bathurst," Mr Cowan said.
"Overall, I enjoyed my time in the business and met many very interesting people, including both local and overseas movie producers and actors.
"Once I got into management in Sydney, it became pretty clear to me that it was not for the faint-hearted and I soon learned to give as good as I got."
Mr Cowan said that he is still very involved with film via his movie memorabilia exhibitions to the public.
He has had several exhibitions over the decades, including two at Bathurst Showground, showing extremely rare original souvenir movie programs from various decades and film genres, as well as one for Australian movies at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Australia Day this year.
He said his next Bathurst showing will be for approximately 80 "very rare and stunning" original souvenir movie programs from movie musicals from the 1920s-1970s period, which will be on display during part of the NSW Seniors' Festival next March.
Programs on show will include those from very popular musicals like Mary Poppins, Girls! Girls! Girls!, Camelot, Jungle Book, Paint Your Wagon, My Fair Lady, Saturday Night Fever and Grease, he said.
Mr Cowan said his exhibitions are his contributions to society and the arts, via film.
