Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst's Noel Cowan attends 90th anniversary Australian Cinema Pioneers lunch

Updated September 28 2023 - 10:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's Noel Cowan (right) with Clive Larnach, Ken Roche and Ian Hanson at the 90th anniversary Australian Cinema Pioneers lunch event held in Sydney recently. Picture supplied.
Bathurst's Noel Cowan (right) with Clive Larnach, Ken Roche and Ian Hanson at the 90th anniversary Australian Cinema Pioneers lunch event held in Sydney recently. Picture supplied.

FRESH from attending a recent gathering of cinema pioneers, Bathurst retiree Noel Cowan is looking ahead to the next local showing of his original souvenir movie programs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.