AT a time when its finances are in the spotlight, Bathurst Regional Council has been able to make some savings when it comes to Code of Conduct complaints.
When complaints are made about the councillors or the general manager, they need to be considered by the council's complaints coordinator and, depending on the nature of them, potentially referred to a conduct reviewer.
A report on the code of conduct complaints for the 12 months to September each year must be produced and provided to the Office of Local Government.
The latest report shows that council received four complaints between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023.
All of these complaints were referred to the conduct reviewer, with two finalised at the preliminary stage with the determination to take no action.
The other two complaints required investigation, but following this, the conduct reviewer also deemed no action was required.
Council incurred a bill of $6494 to deal with the four complaints, not including staff costs.
It's a substantial decline for the council from the previous reporting period, where there were 12 complaints received that came at a cost of just over $32,000.
At the time, council's general manager David Sherley said that figure was "up a little bit from what we normally get".
It is understood the high number of complaints occurred during the first four months of the reporting period, when the previous cohort of councillors was still serving.
It followed another expensive year, with $21,654 spent to deal with the five complaints made between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021.
Two of those complaints were known to have been made against then councillor Alex Christian, who had landed himself in hot water over comments made in the council chamber and on his public Facebook page.
No further action was taken on the complaint made against Mr Christian by Cr Jess Jennings, as it had not been resolved before the election, but he was censured for the complaint made against him by Sandy Bathgate over offensive content on his Facebook page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.