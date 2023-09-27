Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Paralympian Annabelle Williams spoke at the Bathurst BixMonth Business Lunch

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 27 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GOLD MEDALLIST, Order of Australia Medal recipient, lawyer, television host, motivational speaker, sports commentator, and successful business woman.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.