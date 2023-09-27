GOLD MEDALLIST, Order of Australia Medal recipient, lawyer, television host, motivational speaker, sports commentator, and successful business woman.
Annabelle Williams has done it all, with a disability.
She was born with congenital limb deficiency; missing her left hand, and has had to navigate life in a world designed for the able-bodied.
This is why she was the perfect choice as the guest speaker for the Bathurst BizMonth Business Lunch, on Tuesday, September 26.
In recent years, Bathurst has grown from strength to strength in the disability sector, with the development of businesses and programs such as Cafe Viva, Kirinari, Glenray, and Vivability.
These businesses and programs have been able to implement meaningful employment for those living with a disabililty, and partnerships in sporting fields to develop a sense of community and inclusivity.
This sense of community was one of the focal points of Ms Williams' address at the business lunch.
"The specific topic is building resilience through inclusion, and I know that the Bathurst Council is doing a lot of work on disability inclusion," she said.
As a motivational speaker, Ms Williams said she is often asked to speak about the power of resilience, and how those in a community can develop a sense of resiliency.
"And it occurred to me that no one was sort of helping people learn how to become resilient," she said.
"In my view ... the only way you can become resilient is if you are surrounded by people who make you feel like you truly belong.
"Because then you feel like you can take greater risks and make bold decisions and if they don't work out, if you're in an environment that is supportive, they're going to make sure that you bounce back."
One of the most poignant examples of the development of a supportive environment occurred to Ms Williams when she was only in primary school.
A boy had invited her to sit next to him at lunch.
And as a 10-year-old girl, that's about as good as it gets.
That was, until the end of lunch, when he announced to the playground that he would never sit next to the weird girl with one hand, ever again.
She was devastated, and didn't know how she would face her peers, until her teacher had the class participate in a creative activity.
"Everyone had to draw their version of a superhero," Ms Williams said.
"And then she said that every single superhero had to have a disability, and the whole class drew a superhero that had only one arm, and they looked exactly like me.
"My teacher hung them at the front of the room for the whole year."
She felt included.
This is what Ms Williams said she would implore all businesses, and people, to do in their lives.
"I think that every business can create a culture of inclusion and that really has to stem from the top," she said.
"The people who are at the head of the business have to make it their own personal mandate to have this culture that is not only inclusive, but very diverse as well.
"Because when you see an opportunity to help someone, you should take it. You never know how significantly that can impact the other person."
Having positive influences in her life, is what Ms Williams believes to be the reason why she has been able to live a successful, and impactful life.
"I think most people think that if I could rewind the clock and decide whether I wanted to have one or two hands, I would choose to have two, and that is certainly not the case," she said.
"I would never change anything about who I am."
Ms Williams said she would recommend that people find a way to educate themselves as to how they can help others in the community who may be living with a disability.
"Disability is a really good thing, and you will learn things from people with disability ... that you would not from people who do not have a disability," she said.
