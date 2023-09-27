BATHURST was hit by a brief thunderstorm on the afternoon of Tuesday, September 26, and it brought a bit of rain with it.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Wednesday, September 27, Bathurst recorded a total of four millimetres of rain, the most rain the city has received since 11mm fell back on Friday, September 8.
Almost all of that rain fell in a 20-minute period from 5.40pm-6pm.
READ MORE:
The winds and gusts also picked up dramatically during that period, with a westerly wind of 48km/h peaking at 5.40pm, as well as gusts of 61km/h.
The rain and winds came after the Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds and large hailstones for the Central Tablelands.
Bathurst was on the fringe of the storm and there were no reports of hailstones.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.