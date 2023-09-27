MEMBERS of the Bathurst business community gathered to meet, talk and listen at a special lunch held this week.
The Biz Month lunch, a regular on the city's calendar of events, was held at Bathurst Goldfields at Mount Panorama.
The guest speaker this year was Paralympian and sports commentator Annabelle Williams, who spoke about her life and overcoming hurdles.
The annual lunch is described as a great opportunity for business professionals to network with each other in a relaxing atmosphere.
