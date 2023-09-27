A CROWD dressed to impress attended the Panorama Cup race meeting held at Tyers Park on Sunday, September 24.
There were lots of smart-looking suits and colourful dresses as patrons soaked up the spring sunshine.
On the track, meanwhile, Jason Collett took out the Bathurst Cup on board Super Pursuit and his sister Alysha narrowly won the Panorama Cup on Sister Moon in a photo finish.
"I was pretty confident on the turn. I was thinking to myself that this couldn't be going any better," Alysha Collett said.
"The tempo was even better than I was hoping for, and that put us in a great spot."
The race day and a calcutta evening at the Panorama Hotel on the Friday raised money for Daffodil Cottage.
