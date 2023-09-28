A ROUTINE trip to the chemist took a turn for the worst when Gwen Brett collapsed and had a heart attack.
But she lived to tell the tale, all thanks to the reaction of local health professionals, particularly pharmacist Karen Wheelhouse.
And the Bathurst resident is eternally grateful to the staff at Capital Chemist, the paramedics and the Emergency Department team at Bathurst Hospital.
"I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them," Ms Brett said.
"I just think they need acknowledging for all they do."
After having an emergency stent put in her heart in mid-2023, Ms Brett has suffered four heart attacks.
The first occurred around a month ago.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Ms Brett was just going about her normal routine, but when she walked into the chemist and collapsed, she knew something was wrong.
Remaining conscious the entire time, she said she remembers being in excruciating pain, but feeling comforted by how well the staff at the chemist reacted to the episode.
"Karen [Wheelhouse] in there did all the right things and called the ambulance and took all the details, so they knew what to do as soon as they got there," Ms Brett said.
"And also the other staff there too, I just wanted to acknowledge them. They're so humble.
"It was just excruciating pain. Karen just held my hand and helped me through all that, as they did in emergency.
"The power of touch goes a long way."
Ms Brett said now she is on the mend and feeling much better, she has a long list of people to thank, with Ms Wheelhouse being at the top.
But she really wants to express her gratitude to all health staff in Bathurst, who did a terrific job helping her through a scary situation.
Ms Brett said she has been in and out of different hospitals over the past few months, and judges Bathurst as the best.
"I'm right now, but it's only because of our fabulous ambos and the staff in emergency in Bathurst. They're absolutely brilliant."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.