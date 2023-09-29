NO matter your skill level, there's a place for you at Vivability's upcoming charity golf day.
The fundraiser has been devised as a way to financially support a new community initiative the disability support agency is launching in October: The Big Lunch.
Held each Thursday afternoon at Café Viva, the weekly lunch will be an opportunity for people to get a free meal, no questions asked.
It also helps Vivability's clients increase their hospitality skills.
But the lunch is anticipated to come at a cost of around $40,000 each year, which is why Vivability is looking to raise some money through an annual charity golf day.
Its inaugural event will be held on Friday, November 3 at the Bathurst Golf Club.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham is hoping the community will join in the day to support a new, much-needed initiative.
"We've never run a charity golf day before because we've never really wanted to ask anyone for money, but based on the fact it is around a free lunch for Bathurst, we're happy to now jump into that space," he said.
"This will become an annual event for us and it will continue to fund The Big Lunch each year.
"We've got some great sponsors that have come on board for the golf day, as well as actually sponsoring The Big Lunch itself, and that's the strategy around funding that new service for Bathurst."
The golf day has been coordinated by Vivability employees Jack Begg and Tom Fox, who are looking to sign up 72 people for the four-person ambrose event.
People can sign up as a team, or sign up individually to then be placed in a team of four.
"It's inclusive of all skills and abilities," Mr Begg said.
"It's just a day of fun basically, but there will be people who want to win, obviously."
Participants will play nine holes throughout the afternoon, and there will be great prizes up for grabs for the best on the green.
Vivability, with the assistance of Blake Ballinger, has also secured a great auction item: four tickets and some carts to use for a round of golf at the prestigious Bonnie Doon Golf Club in Sydney.
Mr Begg said Vivability is still looking for more businesses who can join the event as sponsors or donate items to auction or raffle off on the day.
To express interest as a business or to register as a participant for the charity golf day, send an email to tom.fox@vivability.org.au or call Vivability on 6301 9502.
Entries cost $50 per person, which includes the cost of lunch.
