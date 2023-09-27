FUTURE footy stars were taken through their paces by current stars of the game on Wednesday, as the NRL premiership trophies visited Bathurst.
Former NRL hooker Josh Hodgson and Parramatta Eels' NRL Women's halfback Rachael Pearson both met youngsters from the Eglinton Eels, who were able to get their hands on the Provan-Summons trophy and the NRL Women's Premiership trophy as well
Hodgson, Pearson and the trophies' visit to Bathurst came as a part of the penultimate stop on the NRL Telstra Footy Country Tour, which has brought the trophies through regional Queensland, NSW and Victoria in the lead-up to Sunday's grand final.
Hodgson, who medically retired from rugby league this year due to a neck injury, said it's crucially important to engage juniors in regional areas like Bathurst.
"I honestly love coming out to these places, where they don't get to see many footy players often," he said.
"They don't get as much as the kids closer to the city get and when you come out to the country, they all just love rugby league too, which is great.
"You see how many amazing players that we've had come out of the country and it's important that we continue to put a lot of time and effort into the local clubs, to make sure they stay in the game and grow as much as we can."
Hodgson joined the tour for the first time on Thursday and he said he's impressed with it and how its engaged rural communities.
"I think the guys that have been running it have done a fantastic job," he said.
"The marketing Telstra has done and the time and effort they've put into some of these rural and junior clubs is fantastic."
Hodgson begun his professional rugby league career in England, for his hometown club of Hull FC, but transferred to crosstown rivals Hull Kingston Rovers after two games.
He first arrived down under in 2015, signing with Canberra and ultimately featured in the 2019 NRL grand final defeat to the Sydney Roosters.
He missed the entire 2022 season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury, the second of his career, but signed-on for Parramatta for 2023.
In August, he announced his retirement from the sport after suffering a neck injury in round 13.
He's still involved with the Eels and will be involved with the club's junior pathway system alongside Nathan Brown.
"I'm really excited about that," he said.
"I'll be helping the juniors coming through, trying to develop and get them ready for the first team.
"I always said I wanted to be a coach whenever I retired and to get that opportunity, at whatever level, is a dream."
The NRL Telstra Footy Country Tour's final stop will be at the Penrith Junior Rugby League Club on Friday, September 29, accompanied by Dolphins NRL player Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and former NRL player Dean Bosnich.
