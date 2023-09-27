Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We need to accept this invitation to keep the journey of reconciliation on track | Letter

By Sr Patricia Powell
September 27 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We need to accept this invitation to keep the journey of reconciliation on track
We need to accept this invitation to keep the journey of reconciliation on track

WHO could not but feel proud to be among the tens of thousands of Australians last Sunday week who marched for a better Australia?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.