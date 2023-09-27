We need to accept this invitation to keep the journey of reconciliation on track

WHO could not but feel proud to be among the tens of thousands of Australians last Sunday week who marched for a better Australia?
Because that is what this referendum on October 14 is all about.
As a nation, Australia did not have a very auspicious beginning - a convict colony in a colonised land.
During 200 years of experimentation, innovation and collaboration, the convict colony has given way to a strong, free people, drawn from all over the world, as if by a magnet, to the "lucky country" deep in the southern hemisphere of planet Earth - the place where a "fair go" did not seem beyond reach.
Except for the people whose land was colonised.
During the same period of time, successive governments have made laws and policies to address the "Aboriginal problem" - a sorry litany of coercion, confinement and racial discrimination.
The opinions of Aboriginal people were not sought about what was best for them as a people who were displaced in the land they had occupied for upwards of 60,000 years.
The stated hope was that they would simply fade out of the picture.
But they have survived in spite of overwhelming odds and they have participated in developing our nation, where they were permitted to do so - up until now, mainly in sport and defence.
An overwhelming number of Australians have opened their minds and hearts to the potential enrichment of identity, culture and knowledge for our nation that "right relationship" with our First Nations people could offer.
And "right relationship" can be defined in terms of Voice, Treaty and Truth-telling.
Human beings are "political animals". But when human rights issues get politicised, the ensuing polarisation does not always guarantee the best outcomes for people.
We live in a democracy - albeit a flawed system at times.
But a democracy requires that people have a voice and are willing to raise it for the good of the whole.
The bias of self-interest or group interest can derail a conversation, as can strategies of fear-mongering, misinformation and disinformation.
But we persevere with our attempts to have honest, respectful discussions about issues that affect us all, because democratic processes trump the oppression and lack of freedom of a dictatorship every time.
The Uluru Statement from the Heart, imperfect though it may have been in terms of consultation and representation of Aboriginal people around Australia, is an invitation to the rest of us to hear the Voice of Aboriginal people - an advisory Voice to Parliament - on matters affecting Aboriginal people. Is this so unreasonable?
While it is hoped that any such advice would be taken seriously by the parliament of the day, the parliament is in control and has the responsibility to weigh up all advice in light of the good of the nation.
Constitutional recognition of an Aboriginal Voice acknowledges that First Nations people still exist in Australia and wish to be included in the national conversation in their own right, and have their unique wisdom received in the shaping of our future.
This is unfinished business that needs to be addressed to allow us all to live justly, free from guilt and shame and rationalisation.
It's complicated, because Aboriginal people were never one people but many different language groups relating with and caring for specific regions across Australia.
There were commonalities among groups but also differences and, to some extent, these differences still colour relationships today.
Finding one voice to speak to parliament will be their challenge to meet.
But all Aboriginal people carry the experience of colonisation and know from the inside the problems it has created for them.
Wherever they come from, they are in a better position to represent the Aboriginal experience in Australia than the average non-Aboriginal person. They definitely need a Voice in our democracy.
But how to bring a system grounded in a concept of many voices into dialogue with a system based on a concept of one voice?
Obviously some compromise is necessary.
To have a Voice on matters that affect their lives, enshrined in the constitution, is the least we could do - but right now it might be the most we can do - to keep the journey of reconciliation on track.
How that plays out in terms of moving Australia forward as one reconciled people, rich in diversity and grounded in values-based decisions? Let the democratic processes unfold beyond this referendum.
But let's keep up the momentum!
