JUST as I got home to Millthorpe, after a beautiful, almost summery, Saturday morning Bathurst Farmers' Market late last month, I got a call-out to a grass fire at Vittoria.
I am getting a bit old for fighting fires and my skills are a bit rusty, but our brigade, like lots of others in the district, is short of volunteers.
Younger folk are busy with jobs, their kids' Saturday sports, shift work, university studies ... you know the story.
So I headed to the station and, with a crew of four, we turned on the sirens and headed off.
The property was easy to find and we were soon joined by another fire truck from near Orange.
The fire had started when the property owners took the opportunity to burn off all the rubbish in their backyard before the beginning of the official fire season.
It spread into the long, dry grass in the adjoining paddock. Fortunately, there was no wind and, although the fire was burning enthusiastically, it wasn't travelling quickly.
Luckily, the next-door farming couple had arrived well before us with their truck and pump and were already on the job.
We were able to extinguish the fire and mop up without incident. Very little damage was caused.
But with all the news of wild fires in the northern hemisphere across Canada, Greece, Algeria, Morocco and forecasts of a dry El Nino summer, when we looked across the paddocks at the acres of long, dry feed, it felt ominous. And we were still in winter!
Afterwards, as we drove back to the station, we passed the neighbours' farm gate with its large "I'm a Farmer for Climate Action" sign.
I'm guessing they are wondering why the government is still approving new coal mines and subsidising gas fracking in the Northern Territory.
They are probably frustrated that there are still people whingeing about the prospect of solar farms, wind farms and their associated power lines being built near them.
So am I! We need to move faster on the climate emergency (and recruit more volunteers for our emergency services).
Farmers for Climate Action aims to position farmers as leaders of action for climate change. Its mission is to "influence Australia to adopt strong economy-wide climate policies and realise a prosperous and sustainable future, full of opportunity for farmers and farming communities". See farmersforclimateaction.org.au/.
