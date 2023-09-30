Western Advocate
All that dry feed suggests a challenging summer is on the menu | Eco News

By Bob Hill
September 30 2023 - 11:00am
NSW Rural Fire Service extinquishes a small grass fire. Pic by Bidgee/Wikimedia Commons
JUST as I got home to Millthorpe, after a beautiful, almost summery, Saturday morning Bathurst Farmers' Market late last month, I got a call-out to a grass fire at Vittoria.

