THE long weekend is about to get underway and while people will be out and about enjoying the extra day off, police are encouraging motorists to take care on the road.
Double demerit points will apply from 12.01am on Friday, September 29, to 11.59pm on Monday, October 2, for speeding, seat belt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet-related offences.
Additional police will be deployed across the state as they patrol metropolitan and regional areas, while also targeting other high-risk driver behaviour including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell, of the Bathurst Police Station, said police are expecting roads to be busy over the coming days for the public holiday and the coming week for the Bathurst 1000.
"Our focus remains the safety of our community and we want everyone to reach their destinations safely and without tragedy," he said.
"Be aware of fatigue when driving, so take time to break up your journey, stop and rest.
"Utilise driver reviver locations which can be located via the app. Drive to the weather conditions and respect other road users.
"With the AFL and NRL grand finals this weekend, have a plan B if you are going to drink alcohol and need to travel. Remember there will be additional police undertaking random breath and drug testing.
"Don't risk losing your license over a stupid decision whilst placing other road users at risk."
As of Monday, September 11, there has been 226 fatal crashes on NSW roads in 2023, resulting in 253 deaths.
For the same period last year, 187 people died in crashes in NSW - 132 of those in regional areas.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.