THE Bathurst Athletics Club are excited for the summer season to come after a string a brilliant results for their athletes at recent NSW All Schools Senior Championships & All Schools Primary School Challenge and Combined Independent Schools Secondary Carnival.
Byron Rosier, Savannah Auvaa and Will Curtin were the club's gold medal achievers at the events - picking up seven victories between them - while a number of other athletes enjoyed personal bests and podium finishes.
Rosier was in a class of his own at the CIS carnival, winning all four events he took part in.
His highlight was a new CIS record in the under 12s javelin, throwing over 27 metres, alongside his wins in the shot put, long jump and high jump.
Former national level gold medallist Auvaa was victorious in two of her events at the NSW All Schools Championship, winning a close battle for the discus gold but dominating her field in the shot put.
Curtin continued to showcase his triple jump talent with another gold in the event, and added a bronze in the 400m.
Thalia Ruming added to the medal count at NSW All Schools by picking up bronze in the under 19s discus.
Renelle Donges, Eva Chiaramonte, Hollie Ruming and Miller Rivett all came away with at least one top six finish at the event.
Bathurst Athletics Club president MIke Curtin never ceases to be impressed by what the squad's athletes are capable of.
"Thalia's in year 12, and to get a bronze in the discus is a testament to all of her hard work through her little athletics career as she moves on to senior athletics at the end of her school pathway," he said.
"Savannah continues to impress, with a couple of gold in the shot and discus, and Renelle had a great crack at her first attempt in the steeplechase.
"Eva went to nationals last year in cross country so this was another strong performance from her to be in the top six and eight in the state for her events."
The NSW All Schools Junior Championships are now set to follow on October 6 to 8.
It was a great way for Curtin to kick start his 2023-24 season ahead of his involvement in the inaugural Western Region Academy of Sport athletics program.
For Rosier, he also will join Curtin as part of this year's Little Athletics NSW LEAP squad, helping him develop after he missed last season with a broken leg.
The new season is just around the corner for the Bathurst Athletics Club and president Curtin is keen to see how the team progresses over a fresh campaign.
"That'll be great. Kids will be going back to school and they'll be getting straight into it," he said.
"Last year we took the 'Bathurst Athletics Club' mantle up during the World Cross Country Championships here, so that was back in February, which means this will be our first full season as the Bathurst Athletics Club.
"Will and Byron both return as LEAP athletes and then Will's doing WRAS so it's great to have that talent coming through and then we've got a great group of senior athletes emerging at the moment."
