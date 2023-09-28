Western Advocate
Bathurst's Byron Rosier, Savannah Auvaa and Will Curtin win gold at school state level

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 28 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 11:30am
THE Bathurst Athletics Club are excited for the summer season to come after a string a brilliant results for their athletes at recent NSW All Schools Senior Championships & All Schools Primary School Challenge and Combined Independent Schools Secondary Carnival.

