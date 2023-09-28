A MAJOR milestone has been reached on the upgrade of the Great Western Highway just as Bathurst is set to welcome an influx of visitors to town.
The $73 million NSW Government project will see the highway between Kelso and Raglan upgraded to benefit residents, tourists and freight operators.
The latest major milestone saw traffic switch onto two brand new lanes between the roundabout near the Big Gold Panner and the corner of the Great Western Highway and Napoleon Street.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, was in Bathurst on Thursday to inspect the new lanes, alongside Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings.
"This project is getting close to completion, which is very exciting," she said.
"We had a very big milestone last night with that switch happening before the races.
"This dual highway will be really helpful for those people coming through, especially with 40,000 fans expected for the races."
Following the lane switch, crews are now asphalting the westbound lanes on the original highway alignment.
Once that is done, motorists will be able to utilise dual lanes in both directions west of Napoleon Street for the first time.
Ms Aitchison said the full upgrade of the highway is expected to be delivered by Christmas, after the project faced numerous setbacks and delays from wet weather.
"It's been a really hard slog for Transport for NSW," she said.
"They initially started this project and then the rain we had over the years, it's been a real struggle. Having rain on your project all the time, it's hard to maintain that momentum.
"They've managed to get through that and we'll be ready and open before Christmas."
All earthworks for the Kelso to Raglan upgrade have now been completed with the 60,000 tonnes of soil generated by the upgrade used on various government projects throughout the region.
The final steps of the upgrade includes completing drainage work on the southern side of the project, completing the shared path and landscaping, constructing concrete medians and installing the new traffic lights at the intersection with PJ Moodie Memorial Drive.
Since the start, crews have laid about 40,000 tonnes of asphalt and installed 1850 metres of concrete pipes and 49 stormwater pits.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.