Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Goldfields Honey managing director talks about Varroa mite response

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated September 29 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE managing director of a honey operation between Bathurst and Orange says the business has taken a significant hit during the Varroa mite containment program, but "will be okay".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.